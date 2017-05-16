Your Memorial Day Weekend In Cleveland

Memorial Day is the obvious start to summer in Cleveland. Here are some ideas how you can celebrate the holiday with your family, friends and loved ones.
- Ride all of the roller coasters at Cedar Point and, if the weather agrees, take in some serious water park action.
- Plan a picnic that consists of all your favorite foods, fun outdoor games and a killer playlist for background music. Here are some of the top destinations around the city to enjoy.
- Eat, dance and fish during the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival.
- Have an absolute blast and take in the gorgeous scenery during the Blossom Time Festival in Chagrin Falls.
- Indulge in amazing food during the 47th annual Tremont Greek Fest.
- Celebrate America by way of music during An American Salute.
- Check out the lions and tigers and bears at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
- Put on your baseball gear and take in a Tribe game (or two!).
And if you’re looking for some fun things to do after Memorial Day Weekend, here are some honorable mentions:
Teachers’ Night Out
June 1 at Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar
It’s time to celebrate Cleveland’s teachers! Join Star 102 for a special happy hour Thursday, June 1st 4:30pm-7:30pm at Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar on the East Bank of the Flats for a FREE event full of fun & resources for all teachers or anyone in the education field.
LaureLive
June 10-11 at Laurel School’s Butler Campus
Thirty diverse musical acts, led by five headline artists, will kick-off Summer 2017 in Cleveland.
APL Pledge for Pets
All summer long
Whether you’re attending a Yappy Hour or out for ice cream at Menchie’s there are many ways you can help the Cleveland APL.