Your Memorial Day Weekend In Cleveland

May 16, 2017 12:12 PM
Memorial Day is the obvious start to summer in Cleveland. Here are some ideas how you can celebrate the holiday with your family, friends and loved ones.

And if you’re looking for some fun things to do after Memorial Day Weekend, here are some honorable mentions:

Teachers’ Night Out
June 1 at Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar
It’s time to celebrate Cleveland’s teachers! Join Star 102 for a special happy hour Thursday, June 1st 4:30pm-7:30pm at Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar on the East Bank of the Flats for a FREE event full of fun & resources for all teachers or anyone in the education field.

LaureLive
June 10-11 at Laurel School’s Butler Campus
Thirty diverse musical acts, led by five headline artists, will kick-off Summer 2017 in Cleveland.

APL Pledge for Pets
All summer long
Whether you’re attending a Yappy Hour or out for ice cream at Menchie’s there are many ways you can help the Cleveland APL.

