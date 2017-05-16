Perfectly Intact Dinosaur Discovered In Canada

A perfectly preserved dinosaur that looks like something out of “Game of Thrones” has been unveiled.

A Canadian miner unearthed one of the most well-preserved dinosaurs ever found. It’s not a skeleton, it’s a complete petrified dinosaur. “National Geographic” says the miner was working inside Canada’s Millennium Mine when the 110-million-year-old horned and armored tank-like dinosaur was uncovered.

Those who photographed it say it looks like a prop from a movie. National Geographic says the dinosaur walked on four legs and weighed about three-thousand pounds. It was really big at 18-feet long.