Katy Perry Is Officially Confirmed as a Judge On American Idol!

Katy Perry is ready to find America’s next music sensation on the ABC reboot of ‘American Idol’!

Katy Perry released a statement about joining the reboot: “”I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.

“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017

She is currently the only confirmed judge for the upcoming reboot. Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry and Adam Lambert have also been speculated to join the panel. Taylor Hicks, winner of Season 5, recently mentioned in an interview that he would be potentially interested to join the judge panel as well.