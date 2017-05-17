Sign The Petition To Make A Lego Christmas Story House!

Help the Christmas Story House Museum turn the house from A Christmas Story into a Lego version! Jason Middaugh made the ‘prototype’ version which is in display at the museum. But wouldn’t it be so awesome to be able to buy your own Lego Christmas Story House?

If the petition gets to 10K supporters on the Lego site, Lego will review the design and it could potentially become an official product.

Sign the petition here: https://ideas.lego.com/projects/156866

Photo taken from A Christmas Story House‘s official Facebook page