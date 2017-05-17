Sign The Petition To Make A Lego Christmas Story House!

May 17, 2017 8:02 AM

Help the Christmas Story House Museum turn the house from A Christmas Story into a Lego version! Jason Middaugh made the ‘prototype’ version which is in display at the museum. But wouldn’t it be so awesome to be able to buy your own Lego Christmas Story House?

If the petition gets to 10K supporters on the Lego site, Lego will review the design and it could potentially become an official product.

Sign the petition here:  https://ideas.lego.com/projects/156866

Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling, people standing

Photo taken from A Christmas Story House‘s official Facebook page

 

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

June 1, 2017: Hosted by Star 102
Star Concerts
LaureLive

Listen Live