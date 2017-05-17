What’s App Wednesday: “Stitch Fix” Provides Personal Style And Direct Mailing!

May 17, 2017 7:21 AM

Jen discovered this amazing app where you work online with a stylist who helps you craft excellent looks!

The app’s website describes Stitch Fix: as “an online styling service that delivers a truly personalized shopping experience, just for you. Fill out your Style Profile and a personal stylist will hand pick pieces to fit your tastes, needs and budget—and mail them directly to your door.”

“Each box contains five items of clothing, shoes and accessories for you to try on at home. Keep what you love, send the rest back in a prepaid USPS envelope. Shipping and returns are free—even for exchanges!”

Jen’s even has a referral code: https://www.stitchfix.com/referral/6603569?sod=w&som=c&str=17555&v=a

Here’s the website for information to download the app: https://www.stitchfix.com

 

