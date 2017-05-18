Five Guys Just Beat In-N-Out Burger As America’s Favorite Burger Brand

In the battle of the burger brands, we have a new champion!

Five Guys has beaten In-N-Out, the winner from the last two years, in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study. This is the first time Five Guys has come in first place in the survey, which ranks brands on familiarity, quality, and how likely respondents are to go there.

Five Guys opened in Virginia back in 1986 and has been expanding so they’re no longer just a “small regional player.” The chain is known for their burgers, which they grill in an open kitchen in front of customers, as well as their fries, which are cooked in peanut oil.

But don’t feel bad for In-N-Out, while they were edged out of first place, the West Coast chain snagged second. McDonald’s got good marks for familiarity, but came in seventh, behind Shake Shack, Wendy’s, and Culver’s.