Your Star 102 Acoustic Sunrise With Charlie Puth, Dave Matthews & More

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

HAND IN MY POCKET – ALANIS MORISSETTE

HOME – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

PHOTOGRAPH – ED SHEERAN

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO – THE CALLING

MISERY – MAROON 5

TAKE ME TO CHURCH – HOZIER

HEY THERE, DELILAH – PLAIN WHITE T’s

GRENADE – BRUNO MARS

TRY – COLBIE CAILLAT

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

EVERYTHING YOU WANT – VERTICAL HORIZON

HOUR 2

RIPTIDE – VANCE JOY

ALL OF ME – JOHN LEGEND

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

3AM – MATCHBOX 20

STAY WITH ME – SAM SMITH

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

HONEY, I’M GOOD – ANDY GRAMMER

LOVE SONG – SARA BAREILLES

WHAT ABOUT NOW – DAUGHTRY

HOLD BACK THE RIVER – JAMES BAY

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

FREE FALLIN’ – JOHN MAYER

HOUR 3

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE – GAVIN DeGRAW

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES – KELLY CLARKSON

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

RADIOACTIVE – IMAGINE DRAGONS

YOU BELONG WITH ME – TAYLOR SWIFT

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

COME ON GET HIGHER – MATT NATHANSON

CRASH INTO ME – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

SAFE AND SOUND – CAPITAL CITIES