Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

Police confirm “a number” of fatalities, injuries after a reported explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. Others report two loud bangs heard between 10:40 pm and 10:45 pm GMT. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena https://t.co/gaKASukx9a —

G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Concert-goer Josh Elliott spoke with BBC Radio 5 Live and described the incident. (via BBC News)

“A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed… we basically hit the deck.” “It was bedlam… it was horrific “We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible. “People were just crying and in tears… police cars were everywhere.” “We just wanted to get out as quickly as possible because we didn’t know what was going on.”

