Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Watch Party Tickets On Sale

Catch the Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

on the HUMONGOTRON at the

OFFICIAL ROAD GAME WATCH PARTY AT THE Q

presented by Bud Light

Thursday, May 25th at 8:30 p.m.



Cavs Watch Party Tickets on sale NOW!



All Admission Proceeds from Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties to Benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Donations will continue the fight against neighborhood blight

in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County

There’s no place like the home court, even when the team is on the road!

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played in Boston at TD Garden on Thursday, May 25th at 8:30 p.m. Fans back home in Cleveland can continue to #DefendTheLand and positively impact the Cleveland community by watching the road playoff game at Quicken Loans Arena on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard.

Tickets for the ECF Game 5 Official Road Game Watch Party presented by Bud Light are on sale NOW, for $5.00 each, at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. There is a 6 ticket limit per person. Arena doors open at 7:30 p.m.

All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Bud Light are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.



Each road game watch party provide fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q! While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will also be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball games and inflatables for the whole family!

NOTE: In accordance with Quicken Loans Arena’s admittance policy, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend Cavaliers Road Game Watch Parties.