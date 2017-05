Happy Chardonnay Day! Do You Know Which Wine Is The Most Popular To Drink?

1. WHAT? YOU COULD WIN $500,000 IN THE “MY OREO CREATION CONTEST”? YA IT’S TRUE. SUBMIT YOUR IDEA ON TWITTER, INSTAGRAM OR OR TEXT USING THE HASHTAG “MYOREOCREATION”. NAME ANY CURRENT FLAVOR OF OREO. REGULAR OREO. DOUBLE STUFF. PEEP. FIREWORK. CINNAMON BUN.

2. PIPPA MIDDLETON GOT MARRIED TO BANKER JAMES MATTHEW OVER THE WEEKEND. YES, PRINCE HARRY WAS IN ATTENDANCE AND TOOK MEGHAN MARKLE AS HIS DATE. WHO’S OLDER? GOOD OLE PIPPA? OR PRINCE HARRY?

PIPPA – 33

PRINCE HARRY – 32

3. JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT YOUR BABY SHOWER WAS OFF THE HOOK, BEYONCE COMES ALONG AND THROWS A STAR-STUDDED “PUSH PARTY” FOR THE AGES. AS THE WORLD KNOWS, QUEEN B IS EXPECTING TWINS IN MERE WEEKS, AND OVER THE WEEKEND, SHE AND JAY-Z THREW A SO-CALLED “CARTER PUSH PARTY” IN BEVERLY HILLS. SPEAKING OF BEYONCE, CAN YOU NAME THE OTHER TWO FORMER DESTINY’S CHILD BAND-MATES?

KELLY ROWLAND AND MICHELLE WILLIAMS

4. “ALIEN: COVENANT” LANDED IN FIRST PLACE AT THE BOX OFFICE THIS WEEKEND, BUT IT JUST SQUEAKED BY. “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2” MANAGED TO FINISH ONLY $5-MILLION BEHIND THE WOULD-BE BLOCKBUSTER. WHICH ONE OF THESE STARS WAS NOT IN THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MOVIE? CHRIS PRATT, VIN DIESEL OR MICHAEL FASSBENDER?

MICHAEL FASSBENDER

5. TODAY IS NATIONAL CHARDONNAY DAY! CHARDONNAY DAY IS AN ANNUAL CELEBRATION WHERE TASTERS AND TWEETERS AROUND THE WORLD DISCUSS THE VIRTUES OF THEIR FAVORITE GRAPE VARIETAL. SPEAKING OF WINE, PINOT GRIGIO IS THE MOST POPULAR WINE FOLLOWED BY SAUVIGNON BLANC. ANY IDEA WHICH WINE CAME IN THIRD PLACE?

PINOT NOIR