Hot Dog Recall May Mess Up Your Memorial Day Plans

Hotdog Recall! May 22, 2017 10:00 AM

If your Memorial Day plans include grilling hot dogs, you need to check out this recall!

Cincinnati-based John Morrell and Co. is recalling over 210,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dogs because they may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

According to the agency, at least three consumers complained of finding metal objects in their packages, although no injuries were reported. The products have been sold in stores across the country.

Read the full article here.

