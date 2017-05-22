OMG! Scary Video Of A Sea Lion Grabbing A Girl And Pulling Her Underwater

A viral video is showing a terrifying moment when a sea lion pulled a young girl into the water at a harbor in Canada. Michael Fujiwara started filming on a dock at the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in British Columbia Saturday, when a California sea lion popped its head out of the water.

Onlookers – including a young girl and her family – began to feed the animal at the edge of the dock. It seemed friendly enough. Them the animal lunged toward the girl. She jumped back. Then she made the mistake of sitting on wood ledge. That’s when the critter jumped out of the water, grabbed the girl by the sweater and pulled her in.

The good news? A relative quickly jumped in after her and brought the girl to safety – bystanders helped pull the pair out. No one was hurt. But officials used the incident to warn people against feeding wild animals.