At Least 22 People Dead Following Suicide Blast At Ariana Grande Concert

A horrific scene is being described by survivors in Britain as 22 people have been killed and more than 50 more have been injured following an explosion at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena in England last night. At last check, all indications are that this was a terror attack of some kind – and officials are treating it as such.

According to reports, the explosion took place outside the arena on the southwest side, opposite Manchester Victoria transit station, which is part of the complex. In the aftermath, the station was evacuated and all trains were canceled, leaving many stranded.

The explosion took place just as the concert ended, with hundreds of fans fleeing the arena, with some of the casualties possibly the result of a stampede by concertgoers. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.”

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Reps for Ariana were quick to let everyone know she was safe adding, “We are further investigating what happened.” Ari later tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” Sources tell TMZ she is inconsolable and “in hysterics” over the incident. She’s was due to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday but she’s now canceled the remainder of her European tour.

Live Nation released a statement following the incident reading, “We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy and our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted by this devastating incident.” Manchester Arena also confirmed the explosion, noting that it “occurred outside the venue in public space.”