I Got Free Money and So Can You!

So, I was watching the news last night, half asleep, when they did one of those unclaimed funds stories. We’ve all seen them a million times, but I decided to check it out just for fun. The website is www.MissingMoney.com.

I put in some basic info (name and state), and low and behold, I have some money coming to me from when I lived at a previous address. It’s less than $100 bucks, but still. Money is money, and I’m a big fan of it.

I started running searches on my family members and friends, and there are plenty of them that are owed money, too. It’s worth a shot to check out….but only if you are a fan of money, too.

If you get a big payout, remember your friend Glenn from the radio. Maybe we can go out for a nice chicken dinner 😉