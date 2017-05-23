I Got Free Money and So Can You!

May 23, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: free money, unclaimed funds

So, I was watching the news last night, half asleep, when they did one of those unclaimed funds stories.  We’ve all seen them a million times, but I decided to check it out just for fun.  The website is www.MissingMoney.com.

I put in some basic info (name and state), and low and behold, I have some money coming to me from when I lived at a previous address.  It’s less than $100 bucks, but still.  Money is money, and I’m a big fan of it.

I started running searches on my family members and friends, and there are plenty of them that are owed money, too.  It’s worth a shot to check out….but only if you are a fan of money, too.

If you get a big payout, remember your friend Glenn from the radio.  Maybe we can go out for a nice chicken dinner 😉

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

June 1, 2017
Star Concerts
LaureLive

Listen Live