Machine Gun Kelly To Perform Tonight At Cavs Game

1. WHAT? MACHINE GUN KELLY IS PERFORMING TONIGHT AT HALFTIME OF THE CAVS GAME. WHAT IS HIS ACTUAL FIRST NAME? COLSON? COLSON? OR COLSON?

COLSON

2. SO, HAVE YA HEARD HOW MUCH KATY PERRY IS GETTING PAID TO BE A JUDGE ON AMERICAN IDOL? REPORTS ARE SAYING $25MILLION! BY THE WAY, THAT’S ROUGHLY $10 MILLION DOLLAR MORE THAN J LO RECEIVED. HAVE EITHER J LO, OR KATY PERRY, EVER WON A GRAMMY?

NOPE

3. NOW YOU CAN REALLY ASK GOOGLE EVERYTHING – EVEN WHERE YOU SHOULD WORK. GOOGLE IS PAIRING UP WITH JOB SEARCH SERVICES LIKE “GLASSDOOR,” “LINKEDIN,” AND “MONSTER.” THE SERVICE IS GOING TO SHOW YOU JOB TYPE, LOCATION, AND OTHER DETAILS INCLUDING THE COMMUTE TIME FROM YOUR HOME. SO WHAT’S THE BEST JOB SEARCHING WEBSITE? WELL, INDEED.COM COMES IN AT NUMBER 1, CAREER BUILDER IN AT NUMBER 2, WHAT COMES IN AT NUMBER 3? GLASSDOOR.COM,DICE.COM ORIDEALIST.COM?

DICE.COM

4. IT’S NO SECRET THAT ED SHEERAN HAS A SERIOUS GIRLFRIEND, BUT IF YOU BELIEVE RUSSELL CROWE SHE MAY BE MORE THAN THAT. THE ACTOR WAS BEING INTERVIEWED BY “THE SUN” ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ED WHEN HE SLIPPED AND REFERRED TO ED’S GIRLFRIEND CHERRY SEABORN AS THE SINGER’S FIANCÉE. WHICH ONE OF THESE GIRLS DID ED NOT DATE BEFORE? ELLIE GOULDING, BARBARA PAVLIN OR SELENA GOMEZ?

SELENA GOMEZ

5. CELINE DION WAS THE CELEB TO SEE BACK STAGE AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS THIS WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO TMZ, CELEBS LIKE DRAKE, BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, AND VANESSA HUDGENS ALL STOPPED

BY TO CELINE’S DRESSING ROOM TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS. DRAKE EVEN BOWED DOWN TO THE LEGENDARY SINGER AND JOKED THAT HE WAS “A YEAR AWAY FROM” GETTING A CELINE TATTOO. WHAT DOES TMZ STAND FOR?

THIRTY MILE ZONE (IN REFERENCE TO THE HISTORIC ‘STUDIO ZONE’ WITHIN A 30 MILE RADIUS AT THE INTERSECTION OF WEST BEVERLY BOULEVARD AND NORTH LA CIENEGA BOULVARD IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA)