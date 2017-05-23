Sneaky Teen Text Codes And What They Mean

Admit it parents, sometimes we think that we are WAY MORE in touch than we actually are when it comes to teen speak. You may have ‘LOL’ and ‘BRB’ down pat, but looking deeper into your teen’s text messages and social media posts may leave your head spinning.

While most texting codes are completely innocent, some child safety experts warn that there can more than meets the eye. Some lingo might double as code for suicidal thoughts, bullying, sex and drugs.

‘Bark‘ is an online safety platform that analyzes 10-million teen messages per month across text, email, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube. Here’s a current list of the top “sneaky” terms that teens use – see how many you know:

KMS = kill myself

CD9 = code 9, parents around

GNOC = get naked on camera.

WTTP = want to trade photos?

LMIRL = let's meet in real life

PAL = parents are listening

TWD = texting while driving

= texting while driving GYPO = get your pants off

Experts agree that awareness is key in the constantly evolving world of teen lingo. They suggest checking websites like Netlingo to stay up to date.