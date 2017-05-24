Cleveland Magazine’s Rating The Suburbs Released – Where Does YOUR Suburb Rank?

May 24, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Rating The Suburbs

It’s that time of the year again – rating the Suburbs!

Editor Steve Gleydura called in to discuss Cleveland Magazine’s annual “Rating The Suburbs”, a great resource for finding a place to live in Northeast Ohio.

What makes a city reach the top of the list? Education, taxes, safety and commute time to work are just a start.

TOP 3 SUBURBS

  1. Richfield Village
  2. Beachwood
  3. Avon

TOP 5 SCHOOL DISTRICTS (2016 RANKING)

  1. Solon
  2. Hudson
  3. Rocky River
  4. Beachwood
  5. Aurora

The results will not be online until June 1st but the magazine issue will be out TODAY (Wednesday).

For more information, click HERE.

