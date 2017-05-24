Cleveland Magazine’s Rating The Suburbs Released – Where Does YOUR Suburb Rank?

It’s that time of the year again – rating the Suburbs!
Editor Steve Gleydura called in to discuss Cleveland Magazine’s annual “Rating The Suburbs”, a great resource for finding a place to live in Northeast Ohio.
What makes a city reach the top of the list? Education, taxes, safety and commute time to work are just a start.
TOP 3 SUBURBS
- Richfield Village
- Beachwood
- Avon
TOP 5 SCHOOL DISTRICTS (2016 RANKING)
- Solon
- Hudson
- Rocky River
- Beachwood
- Aurora
The results will not be online until June 1st but the magazine issue will be out TODAY (Wednesday).
