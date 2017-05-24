Tail Of The Week: Agatha

Agatha is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home to call her own. She first came to the APL as a kitten and was adopted, now she is back and ready to find a new home! She might not be the most cuddly kitty in the world but she’ll definitely keep you company by curling up at your feet. She loves being pet under the chin and chasing laser lights and reflections. She is a very scared kitty though, so it takes her a while to warm up and show you the love she definitely has to give. But she definitely opens up with the help of other furry friends. She will need a home that will go slowly with her and give her all the time she needs to adjust! Find out more at clevelandapl.org.