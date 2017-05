Just like her sister, 10-year-old Trinity, is a playful kitty who is just a little shy in the shelter environment. While her sister may say ‘hi’ to strangers who visit them at the APL, Trinity prefers to play it cool. But rest assured, with some ear scratches and treats, she will warm up in a heart beat! Both Electra and Trinity have been around children and dogs and done great! This duo would be the perfect addition to your ‘super crew!’

Find out more at clevelandapl.org.