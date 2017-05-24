Who Won The Mirror Ball On This Season Of “Dancing With the Stars?”

May 24, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: dancing with the stars

Last night was the “Dancing With the Stars” finale and you know what that means: two-and-a-half hours of recaps, special performances, and bloopers. Oh, and some dancing from each of our three remaining celebs: David Ross, Normani Kordei, and Rashad Jennings.

When all is said and done, Rashad finished at the top of the leaderboard, besting Normani by two points. But was it enough to win? YES! Rashad and Emma are this season’s Mirror Ball winners, marking Emma’s first time making it all the way.

The craziest part? David finished in second place, Normani in third.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

June 1, 2017
Star Concerts
LaureLive

Listen Live