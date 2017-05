New policies are coming to the two popular summer concert venues.

Yesterday, Blossom and Jacob’s Pavilion announced new policies┬áthat limits the size of bags that may be brought into the venue for the summer.

We have a new policy: if your bag is larger than 4.5"x6.5" you can check it at the tent behind our Box Office! pic.twitter.com/3BrHtIiaip — Jacobs Pavilion (@JacobsPavilion) May 24, 2017

Blossom Music Center posted THIS on Facebook.

For more details and rules, click here.