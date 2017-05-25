Coach Names James Franco As The Face Of New Men’s Fragrance

What can't he do? May 25, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: James Franco

In a creative partnership with the storied American fashion house, Coach, Inc., and Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, James Franco is announced as the face of Coach For Men, the new fragrance launching in September.

An actor, director, writer, artist and philanthropist, James Franco embodies the creativity, confidence, curiosity and innate style of the Coach Guy. He is dynamic, daring, magnetic and multifaceted. He is defined by harmonious dualities: rugged yet refined, fearless and brave yet thoughtful and grounded. He has a rebellious spirit—and it’s perfectly fitting that he once played James Dean.

“James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy. He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific,” Stuart Vevers said. “He represents so many of the references I’ve used at Coach—references of American style that resonate around the world.”

Get the full story here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

June 1, 2017
Star Concerts
LaureLive

Listen Live