New Security Measures for Blossom Music Center

May 25, 2017 11:00 AM

If your plans are to attend a concert or show at Blossom, you’ll need to know the new rules.

In order to provide what Blossom says is a “safer environment for our fans and expedite entry” They’ve made some changes.

Patrons will only be able to bring factory sealed food in a one-gallon plastic freezer bag per person to concerts. Purses must be a small, clutch-style bag “approximately the size of a hand.” They can be brought in addition to the gallon plastic bags and must not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. All bags will now be searched. Exceptions will be made for “medically necessary items” after inspection.

You can find all the updated information on their Facebook page.

