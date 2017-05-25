Watch Jen & Tim Ride The Na’vi River Journey

May 25, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: disney, pandora

Watch a POV video above of Jen & Tim riding one of the new attractions at Pandora: The World of Avatar!

Climb aboard a reed boat and soon you’ll see that on the sacred Kaspavan River, every moment tells a story, and every bend sings a song. This expedition into the rainforest deep within the Valley of Mo’ara will take you right into the middle of Pandora and Na’vi culture.

Traveling into the darkest parts of the forest, you’ll find yourself surrounded by a canopy of exotic glowing plants and amazing animals on the move. Listen closely and you’ll hear the Na’vi Shaman of Songs as she fills the forest with beautiful music about the sacred bond between nature and ourselves.

 

