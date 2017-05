Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer which will get you a 4 park Magic Ticket for just $79. This is the best way to experience the special magic and must do experiences found in each Walt Disney World Theme Park this summer. This limited time ticket lets you experience all 4 theme parks for just $79 per day with one admission to each Park on 4 separate days!

Ticket price : Adult $316 (plus tax); Child $296 (plus tax) .

Take advantage of this now at www.disneyworld.disney.go.com