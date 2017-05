Nathaniel Palma, The Guest Experience Manager for Walt Disney World told us the best way to experience your vacation at Walt Disney World is with a stay at one of the 25 Disney Resort Hotels so you can enjoy the parks to the fullest with Extra Magic Hours, complimentary onsite transportation and early access to Fast Pass+ planning.

Plus each Hotel has a  dazzling pool and  delightful dining with Disney Cast.

