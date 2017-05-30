It’s Time For The Scripps National Spelling Bee – Here Are The Most Commonly Misspelled Words

Google has compiled the most frequently misspelled words by State. Alabama has a problem spelling “Tongue”, if you’re in Alaska you may not know how to spell “Hawaii” But come on Ohio – really? We can’t spell “Banana”?!  Here’s something that will help:

You can see the complete list here.

In 1925, Frank Neuhauser correctly spelled gladiolus to win the first national spelling bee. The event continued on an annual basis, and The E.W. Scripps Company took stewardship of the program in 1941. There were three years during World War II when there was no Scripps National Spelling Bee – making this year’s competition the 90th national spelling bee.

You can learn more on the spelling bee here.

