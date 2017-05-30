Play Ticket Tag For Your Chance To Win A $50 Legacy Village Gift Card & LaureLive 2017 Tickets

May 30, 2017 12:00 AM

Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am and 4:20 pm for your chance to see the stars with Star 102’s Ticket Tag!

Be the 22nd caller and know the first name and city of the previous winner and you’ll win a pair of tickets to LaureLive 2017, June 10-11 at Laurel School’s Butler Campus PLUS a $50 gift card to Legacy Village!

Don’t miss Art in The Village at Legacy Village this Saturday and Sunday. This FREE outdoor event features over 120 amazing artists from around the country.

Good luck, and tag, you’re it!

