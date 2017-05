1. “PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES” DOMINATED AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND. WHO PLAYS THE ROLE OF CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW IN THE MOVIE?

JOHNNY DEPP

2. ANOTHER HOLLYWOOD COUPLE HAS BITTEN THE DUST. AFTER 18-YEARS OF MARRIAGE, BEN STILLER AND CHRISTINE TAYLOR ANNOUNCED THEY’RE CALLING IT QUITS. NAME ANY BEN STILLER MOVIE.

LITTLE FOCKERS. DODGEBALL. ZOOLANDER. TROPIC THUNDER. MADAGASCAR. STARSKY & HUTCH.

3. IT WAS ONE WEEK AGO THAT A SUICIDE BOMBER ATTACKED AN ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT IN MANCHESTER, ENGLAND KILLING 22 PEOPLE AND INJURING DOZENS MORE. WE ARE NOW HEARING THAT GRANDE HAS PLANS FOR A MANCHESTER BENEFIT CONCERT. SHE DIDN’T SPECIFY A DATE, BUT SOURCES ARE SPECULATING THAT IT WILL HAPPEN ON JUNE 4TH, AND THAT 100% OF THE PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE VICTIMS’ FAMILIES. SHE HAS A HALF BROTHER NAMED FRANKIE THAT IS OLDER/OR YOUNGER THAN SHE?

OLDER

4. WHILE THERE ISN’T MUCH TERRITORY LEFT FOR MARIAH CAREY TO CONQUER, REPORTS SAY SHE IS SET TO LAUNCH A NEW BEVERLY HILLS BEAUTY COMPANY BY THE END OF THE YEAR. IT WILL BE A JOINT EFFORT BETWEEN MARIAH AND HER MANAGER FEATURING THEIR OWN PRODUCTS OF MAKEUP, SKIN CARE AND FRAGRANCES. WHAT YEAR WAS MARIAH CAREY HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME? 2014, 2015 OR 2016?

2015

5. SEASON 12 OF ‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ KICKS OFF TONIGHT AT 8PM ON NBC. TYRA BANKS TAKES OVER THE HOSTING DUTIES FROM NICK CANNON WHO’S HOSTED THE SHOW SINCE 2009. WHO WAS THE HOST PRIOR TO GOOD OLE’ NICK?

JERRY SPRINGER