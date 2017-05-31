I Love The 90s: The Party Continues Tour Coming To Quicken Loans Arena

I LOVE THE 90’S – THE PARTY CONTINUES TOUR

ALL-NEW STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF ICONIC 90’S ARTISTS SET

FOR NEW DATES THIS SUMMER

SUPERSTAR GIRL GROUP TLC MAKE THEIR RETURN TO THE

STAGE PERFORMING ALL THEIR HITS PLUS MUCH-AWAITED

TRACKS FROM THEIR FORTHCOMING ALBUM

TOUR WILL BE THE BEST-SELLING GIRL GROUP’S FIRST TIME|

PERFORMING THOSE SONGS IN CONCERT

SUGAR RAY’S MARK MCGRATH, BLACKSTREET, BIZ MARKIE, SNAP! AND

C+C MUSIC FACTORY WITH FREEDOM WILLIAMS ALSO SET TO PERFORM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 | QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

TICKETS ON-SALE BEGINNING FRIDAY, JUNE 9 AT 10AM

WHEN: Friday, September 15th at 7:30pm

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale: Friday, June 9 at 10am

PRESALE: Wednesday, June 7 at 10am – Thursday, June 8 at 10pm

OFFER CODE: STAR

As the highly successful, best-selling I Love the 90’s Tour continues selling out arenas across America, the party is set to continue this summer with an all-new lineup of the 90’s greatest hit-makers. TLC will take the reins on a nostalgia-driven blast from the past joined by a stellar cast of 90’s hit makers including Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, BlackStreet, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! for a massive night of 90’s music. I Love the 90’s – The Party Continues Tour added a Cleveland date to the tour on Friday, September 15th. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time at TheQArena.com. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office OR at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations starting Monday, June 12 at 10am. For complete presale details and ticket information, please visit TheQArena.com.

As the best-selling American girl group of all-time, TLC became the voice of a generation, racking up an incredible 9 top-ten hits on the Billboard 100, 4 of which were consecutive number-one hit singles, as well as five GRAMMY Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and five Soul Train Awards. The group has sold over 65 million records worldwide, including their classic sophomore album CrazySexyCool, certified eleven times platinum and becoming the only album by a female group to reach diamond status in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America. Over twenty years later, the group is still one of the most successful acts in music, as they promise their long-awaited return with a new album this summer. The girls will then take their new album on the road, touring for the first time in 15 years with new music while also promising fans their favorite hits like “Creep,” “Unpretty,” “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs”.

“We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” says TLC. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!”

Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath will join over half of the dates on this year’s tour, performing Sugar Ray’s breakout number-one hit single “Fly,” in addition to their later hits like “Every Morning”, “Someday” and “When It’s Over”.

Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as an “arena-sized dance party” and “a night of fun, carefree nostalgia,” by Philadelphia Voice, the inaugural run of the I Love the 90’s Tour became 2016’s most successful touring package, with fans excited to hear their favorite artists of decades past. Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Kid N Play and All-4-One took over Rockefeller Plaza with performances on the TODAY Show, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the tour. Media was set ablaze upon the tour’s announcement, with coverage from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today and SPIN, to name a few. The top-selling tour, which originally announced only 29 dates, was met with massive fan demand, eventually racking up over 110 stops across North America and selling more than 600,000 tickets. Headliners Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Coolio and the original lineup of 90’s heavy-hitters are now gearing up to take the one-night-only concert experience across the globe with dates in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

I Love the 90’s Tour is represented by Universal Attractions Agency (UAA). Universal Attractions Agency’s Jeff Allen and Jeff Epstein, co-creators of the I Love the 90’s Tour, say, “The Party Continues is an arena sized dance party, creating an evening of memories with friends, dancing and partying the night away to the last great decade of music”.

A limited number of I Love the 90’s – The Party Continues Tour VIP packages are available, including exclusive VIP meet & greet packages, for details please visit www.future-beat.com

For updates on upcoming I Love the 90’s Tour and I Love the 90’s – The Party Continues Tour dates, please visit http://ilovethe90stour.com/