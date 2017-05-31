NBC Reveals New Scheduling Twist For “This Is Us”

Earlier this month, NBC put “This Is Us” fans on notice that the series would move to Thursday nights next season. Now, it has been announced that the smash hit drama will stay put on Tuesdays at 9p.m.

This means that NBC will return to a four-sitcom lineup on Thursdays, with “Superstore” kicking things off at 8p.m. Here’s the breakdown:

NBC Tuesdays:

8p.m. – “The Voice”

9p.m. – “This Is Us”

10p.m – “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Thursdays:

8p.m. – “Superstore”

8:30p.m. – “The Good Place”

9p.m. – “Will & Grace”

9:30p.m. – “Great News”

10p.m. – “Chicago Fire”