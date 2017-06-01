20th Annual Cinema at the Square-Just Announced & On Sale Now

CINEMA AT THE SQUARE brings the best of Hollywood

to Playhouse Square, August 3-20

2017 Lineup Just Announced – Tickets on Sale Now!

The beautiful Connor Palace is jumping back in time to transport Cleveland to the Golden Era of Cinema during the 20th Annual Cinema at the Square classic film series, presented by Medical Mutual, August 3-20. Fourteen fan-favorites will screen reel-to-reel on the largest non-Imax screen in Ohio, featuring some of the most popular films from every generation. Movie tickets are on sale now for just $5 each!

Now in its twentieth year, Cinema at the Square recreates the nostalgic movie-going experience of the 1950’s and 60’s when the Connor Palace was one of Downtown Cleveland’s premier movie theaters. All screenings feature classic movie theater concessions, pre-show cartoons & shorts, and popular music on our restored 1928 Kimball organ performed by members of the Western Reserve Theatre Organ Society. Each film is shown on a massive 20’ high x 47’ wide screen using an original 35mm reel-to-reel projector operated by a skilled projectionist. And to top it off, even the ticket prices are retro at just $5 per person.

Cinema at the Square celebrates classic films 25 years and older, with this year featuring six films never before shown on-series, including The Blues Brothers, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Charlotte’s Web, Purple Rain, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane, and When Harry Met Sally. Whether you can quote every line or are watching for the first time, Cinema at the Square has a little something for movie-lovers of all ages.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. General adult admission is $5 per film. Students with valid ID, seniors and children under 12 years old are admitted for $4 per ticket. Flix Tix Passes, good for six films of your choice, are available for only $15 (50% off regular price). Tickets are available at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office, by phone at (216) 241-6000 and online at playhousesquare.org/cinema. Groups of 10 or more please call 216-640-8600 for a group discount.

Which film are you most excited to see? Give us your favorite movie quotes from this year’s lineup @PlayhouseSquare with #CinemaCLE.

The 2017 CINEMA AT THE SQUARE lineup features the following films:

TITLES (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

Annie (1982, PG, 127 minutes)

The Blues Brothers* (1980, R, 133 minutes)

Casablanca (1942, PG, 102 minutes)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof* (1958, N/R, 108 minutes)

Charade (1963, N/R, 113 minutes)

Charlotte’s Web* (1973, G, 94 minutes)

Purple Rain* (1984, R, 111 minutes)

Sabrina (1954, N/R, 113 minutes)

The Shining (1980, R, 146 minutes)

Singin’ In the Rain (1952, N/R, 103 minutes)

Top Hat (1935, N/R, 101 minutes)

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane* (1962, N/R, 134 minutes)

When Harry Met Sally* (1989, R, 103 minutes)

The Wizard of Oz (1939, G, 102 minutes)

*Cinema at the Square premier

FILM SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Singin’ in the Rain Thursday, August 3 7:30 p.m.

Top Hat Friday, August 4 7:30 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz Saturday, August 5 2:00 p.m.

Purple Rain Saturday, August 5 7:30 p.m.

Annie Sunday, August 6 2:00 p.m.

WEEK 2

When Harry Met Sally Thursday, August 10 7:30 p.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Friday, August 11 7:30 p.m.

Charade Saturday, August 12 2:00 p.m.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane Saturday, August 12 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web Sunday, August 13 2:00 p.m.

WEEK 3

The Blues Brothers Thursday, August 18 7:30 p.m.

Casablanca Friday, August 19 2:00 p.m.

The Shining Saturday, August 19 7:30 p.m.

Sabrina Saturday, August 20 2:00 p.m.

Playhouse Square is a world-class, not-for-profit performing arts center, arts education champion and downtown developer.