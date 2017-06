And THIS Is How You Trump Toohey! Congrats To Sean From Broadview Heights!

EITHER KELLY RIPA AND RYAN SEACREST ARE BFFS OR THEY’RE BOTH REALLY TRYING TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE THEY ARE. KELLY SAYS HER NEW COHOST KNOWS HER “WHOLE FAMILY” AND IS ALWAYS AT HER HOUSE. WHICH REALITY TV SINGING COMPETITION SHOW IS RYAN SEACREST SET TO RETURN TO HOST?

AMERICAN IDOL

JAMES CORDEN BRINGS “THE LATE LATE SHOW” TO LONDON NEXT WEEK AND HE’LL BE GETTING INTO HIS VEHICLE WITH YET ANOTHER SPECIAL GUEST – ED SHEERAN. WHICH ONE OF THESE ARTISTS WAS ED SHEERAN NOT AN OPENING ACT FOR DURING HIS MUSICAL CAREER? TAYLOR SWIFT, SNOW PATROL OR TRAIN?

TRAIN

THE RUMOR MILL IS STIRRING THAT JANET JACKSON IS IN TALKS WITH NETFLIX FOR A 10-PART DOCUMENTARY SHOW DEAL. ACCORDING TO A SOURCE, JANET’S REALITY SHOW WILL “GIVE FANS A UNIQUE LOOK INTO THE SINGER’S INTIMATE WORLD AS SHE JUGGLES FIRST-TIME MOTHERHOOD, RESUMES HER TOUR AND COPES WITH THE FALLOUT OF THE SPLIT FROM HUSBAND. IN 2013, NETFLIX DEBUT ITS FIRST SERIES. WHAT WAS IT? ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, HOUSE OF CARDS OR THE KILLING?

HOUSE OF CARDS

A NEW SURVERY OF THE BEST CITIES TO LIVE IN FOR FAMILIES HAS BEEN REVEALED! THE SURVERY LOOKS AT METRO AREAS BASED ON HOUSING AFFORDABILITY AND SCHOOL QUALITY. ONE LOCAL CLEVELAND CITY MADE THE LIST COMING IN AT NUMBER 8! CAN YOU GUESS WHICH CITY IT IS?

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS

WHETHER YOU’RE BRAVE ENOUGH TO GO ON MTV’S NEW REBOOT OF “FEAR FACTOR” OR NOT, THE SHOW IS A BIG HIT FOR THE NETWORK. THE LUDACRIS-HOSTED REALITY SHOW GAVE MTV ITS HIGHEST-RATED SERIES PREMIERE IN TWO YEARS. FEAR FACTOR ORIGINALLY AIRED ON NBC BETWEEN 2001 AND 2006. WHO HOSTED IT?

JOE ROGAN