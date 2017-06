The new logos added the color black for the turning point of the 2016 NBA finals when the Cavs wore black sleeved jerseys.

Plus, the shield style logos are there to represent “Defend The Land”.

In 2017-18, we'll simplify and modernize the Cavs brand to reflect our team evolution and franchise growth.

DETAILS: https://t.co/nzChUnIlKc pic.twitter.com/hxGJYP57wP — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 31, 2017

