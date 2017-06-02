Des’ Son Graduates High School

I’ve been in Cleveland radio for more than 22 years. I feel like you all know so much about me and my family, my daughters were just 2 and 4 years old when I started on morning radio. Many of you have been there with me when they started preschool all the way through their college graduations. When I had my son, Thomas, you were there.

Many of you have become friends – even though we may have never met – we email, or maybe you call the studio regularly and we catch up on what’s going on in our lives.Thank you for that.

Thomas graduated high school yesterday. I’m so proud of the young man that he has become. He is kind, thoughtful, smart, sweet, generous, funny (really funny) and a beautiful person. The boys Thomas has been friends with all through school were a wonderful influence on him and him on them. I have a fondness for his friends and their families, and am proud of all of these young men. (Noah, Adrian, Nick, David, DJ, Jake, Max, Alex, Oskar, Shayne, Nathan, Josh, Jacob, Steve)

I think a part of me is sad that my baby is now a grown-up, but I’m excited knowing that he will do good, he will make a difference.

Check out a few photos from his graduation HERE

We went to The Tremont Taphouse after commencement to celebrate (and watch the Cavs game).