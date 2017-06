Buddy a 10-year-old cat, came to the Cleveland APL with other cats in February. He wasn’t taken care of too well and now he has spent time with a foster family to heal and is now looking for a home to call his own! He is missing a few teeth and has a heart murmur but that doesn’t stop him from being an awesome kitty! Call our team at 216-771-4616 today because he is currently available in foster care! Find out more at clevelandapl.org.