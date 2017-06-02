Today Is National Doughnut Day – Here’s Where To Get Freebies!

Not only is today Friday, it also happens to be National Doughnut Day!

This holiday doughnut shops are giving away free sugary carbs to celebrate and here’s where you can get yours:

Dunkin’ Donuts – The national chain is giving out a free classic donut tomorrow when you buy any beverage. And they’ve got a new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut to try out, too.

– The national chain is giving out a free classic donut tomorrow when you buy any beverage. And they’ve got a new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut to try out, too. Krispy Kreme – They’re keeping it nice and simple: All customers get a free doughnut on Friday, any doughnut they want.

– They’re keeping it nice and simple: All customers get a free doughnut on Friday, any doughnut they want. The Salvation Army – Not the place you think of for baked goods, but since they started National Doughnut Day, They’re honoring the “Donut Lassies” by giving away free doughnuts all day long. Anyone who gets one is encouraged to post photos of themselves with the hashtag #GivingIsSweet

