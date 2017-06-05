Ariana Grande Leads One Love Manchester Benefit Concert For The Victims Of Manchester Attack

Despite Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” concert went on as planned. Before the concert, her manager Scooter Braun took to social media to share their reasons for going on with the concert, writing, “After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected,” adding, “We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you.”

And it was pretty apparent that the folks in Manchester agreed, because over 60,000 fans filled Old Trafford in Manchester for the star-studded, emotional show. What’s more, the Red Cross says more than $3-million was raised during the concert, which brings their emergency fund to almost $12-million.

Ariana, who wore a “One Love Manchester” sweatshirt (and super high-heeled boots) for her entire performance, popped up several times during the course of the concert. Early in the show, she performed the tunes “Be Alright” and “Break Free,” and was joined by Victoria Monét for “Better Days.”

In a truly poignant moment, Ari performed the ballad, “My Everything” with the Parrs Wood Harmony children’s choir, who had some members who were injured in the attack. The performance was led by 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, who absolutely stole the spotlight from Ari, blowing the audience away and bringing most of them to tears.

Ari was also joined by boyfriend Mac Miller for their hit “The Way,” while Mac performed his hit “Dang!” She also teamed up with Miley Cyrus for Crowded House’s hit, “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” and with the Black Eyed Peas for “Where is the Love.” After a mother of a victim told Ari her daughter would “have wanted to hear the hits” Ari told the crowd she changed up her set, including such hits as “Side to Side” and “Love Me Harder.” Ari ended the entire concert with all the performers on stage as she sang “One Last Time,” which she recently released to benefit the victims of the attack, followed by a heartfelt performance “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”