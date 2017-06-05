Tail of the Week: Emily

Emily is a 9-year-old cat who first came to the Cleveland APL in January. She was adopted and returned a few days later because she wasn’t adjusting well to her new home; so, it is very important that she has the time to adjust to her new home. Emily has never been around other animals so it may be better to go to a home with no animals to help her adjust easily. She is an independent lady who prefers to give and receive attention on her own terms.  This cute kitty has a special diet so she will need a special home to call her own. Find out more at clevelandapl.org.

