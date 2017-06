When do they play?

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 9 pm Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 9 pm Doors open two hours before tip-off.

Fan Fest

Join fans outside the Q at Gateway Plaza along E. 6th Street for Cavs Fan Fest. It opens at 5pm and there will be food trucks, interactive games and inflatables AND live music!

Parking