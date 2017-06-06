HUGE Beef Recall – Affects Ohio

Louisville-based Creation Gardens, Inc. has recalled nearly 23,000 pounds of ground beef – it could be contaminated with E.coli. Raw ground beef and beef primal cuts produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017, may be affected.
The recall includes the following products:
- 2, 20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.
- 48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.
- 48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.
- 24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.
- 1, 60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.
- 62, 60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.
- 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673.
- 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.
- 1, 30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.
- 24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.
- 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.
- 1 Case of “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.
- 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.
- 24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.
- 1, 10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.
- 24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.
- 8, 8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.
- 24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.
- 24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.
- 1, 15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.
- 24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 2-1” with product code 00258.
- 30, 5.3-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 3-1” with product code 00261.
- 1, 10-lb. package of “GROUND, BEEF 75/25 10#;” with product code 00232.
- 1, 30-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK;” product code 79684.
- 24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 2-1 STK PAC;” product code 00240.
- 4, 10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND;” product code 00299.
