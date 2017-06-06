LIST! Cleveland Restaurants With The MOST Food Inspection Violations

June 6, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: inspections

We spoke with Cleveland.com’s, Rich Exner, regarding the article he wrote about Cleveland restaurants with the most food inspection violations and honestly, the list will shock you!

The top five restaurants with the most food violations are:

  1. AMERICAN FOOD MARKET, 2603 WOODHILL AVE- 79 food inspection violations
  2. BUETTNER’S BAKERY, 704 EAST 185TH ST – 63 food inspection violations
  3. CARNEGIE MARATHON, 8302 CARNEGIE AVE. – 47 food inspection violations
  4. SUBWAY, 16122 LAKE SHORE BLVD. – 32 food inspection violations
  5. RUMI’S MARKET, 8225 CARNEGIE AVE. – 31 food inspection violations during the inspection year

Other restaurants that made the list? Jack Casino, Mamma Santa’s, Au Bon Pain, La Dolce Vita, B & M Bar-B-Q.

For the complete list, click HERE.

