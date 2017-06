This is so ridiculous! Milagros ‘Mili’ Hernandez, an 8-year-old girl from Omaha and her team were disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials allegedly insisted SHE was a HE!

The parents provided evidence that showed Mili is in fact, a girl, but that didn’t help.

I’m so glad to see the support Mili has received from people like Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach to name a few.