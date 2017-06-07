LaureLive 2017: Bands You Can’t Miss

It’s hard to believe that LaureLive 2017 is already this weekend. There is a lot you need to know about parking, food, allowed items and more. You can view our list of FAQs here.

However, if you’re anything like me, you’re not concerned so much with the logistics… just give me the music! Lucky for us, our friends at cleveland.com put together a great list of the 10 bands that just can’t be missed.

The list includes:

The Head and the Heart

Young the Giant

Michael Franti and Spearhead (Michael is even leading a yoga class, whaat?)

The Revivalists

The Strumbellas

For the full list, head here.