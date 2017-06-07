LaureLive 2017: Frequently Asked Questions

It’s hard to believe – but one of the best weekends of music in Cleveland is almost here!

LaureLive 2017 is this Saturday and Sunday at Laurel School’s Butler Campus and there are so many bands that you just can’t miss.

There are still plenty on one-day passes still available, and remember, children 2 and under are admitted free.

Children 3-10 are in each day for $25.

Also – food trucks – and plenty of them. LaureLive will be presenting 13 different food trucks and specialty food vendors during this weekend’s music festival. Included will be a wide variety of options including: Mexican, American, Italian, Asian, BBQ and Vegan menus plus a line-up of incredible desserts, sweets, coffee, and craft beers from the Platform Beer Co. and others.

On the main field, you’ll find Wok on the Wild Side, Nacho Lover, Cleveland Field Kitchen, Angelo’s Pizza, Grapevine Restaurant, The Sweet Spot, Jimm’y Backyard BBQ, and Chill Pop Shop.

On the road leading into the festival’s main grounds, you’ll find Krav Food Truck, Barrio Food Truck, Nitrology, Wild Spork, and Timely Brew Cafe.

The rest of the info you need to know is below.

TICKET INVENTORY UPDATE

Single-Day Tickets: Available now. $80.00 per ticket.

Platinum VIP Tickets: Available now. $750 per ticket.

Two-Day Weekend Tickets: SOLD-OUT

VIP Single Day and VIP Weekend Tickets: SOLD-OUT