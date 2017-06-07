LaureLive 2017: Frequently Asked Questions

It’s hard to believe – but one of the best weekends of music in Cleveland is almost here!
LaureLive 2017 is this Saturday and Sunday at Laurel School’s Butler Campus and there are so many bands that you just can’t miss.
There are still plenty on one-day passes still available, and remember, children 2 and under are admitted free.
Children 3-10 are in each day for $25.
Also – food trucks – and plenty of them. LaureLive will be presenting 13 different food trucks and specialty food vendors during this weekend’s music festival. Included will be a wide variety of options including: Mexican, American, Italian, Asian, BBQ and Vegan menus plus a line-up of incredible desserts, sweets, coffee, and craft beers from the Platform Beer Co. and others.
On the main field, you’ll find Wok on the Wild Side, Nacho Lover, Cleveland Field Kitchen, Angelo’s Pizza, Grapevine Restaurant, The Sweet Spot, Jimm’y Backyard BBQ, and Chill Pop Shop.
On the road leading into the festival’s main grounds, you’ll find Krav Food Truck, Barrio Food Truck, Nitrology, Wild Spork, and Timely Brew Cafe.
The rest of the info you need to know is below.
TICKET INVENTORY UPDATE
Single-Day Tickets: Available now. $80.00 per ticket.
Platinum VIP Tickets: Available now. $750 per ticket.
Two-Day Weekend Tickets: SOLD-OUT
VIP Single Day and VIP Weekend Tickets: SOLD-OUT
- LaureLive Festival Ticket
- LaureLive Festival Wristband
- Government issued photo I.D
Law enforcement agencies will be onsite at LaureLive. Everyone is subject to be searched at the gate.
- Tickets and I.D.s will be checked upon entry.
- Wristbands will be void if tampered with or damaged.
- Absolutely no wristband sharing.
- Tickets may be sold at the festival if still available.
Will Call will be located at the front gate. Hours of operation are Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
As shuttle service is the main way into and out of the event, traffic congestion should be at a minimum.
Please note that LaureLive takes place on natural terrain. There is a main paved road through much of the festival grounds and leading to the grass areas around the stages. If it rains, the festival area may become muddy and difficult to get around.
LaureLive will go on rain or shine.
Yes, and should you need any assistance while inside the festival grounds, please go directly to one of the information centers or speak with security or uniformed officers.
We will provide bike racks to park and lock your bike on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mobile phone cameras and point and shoot cameras with attached lenses are permitted. Professional cameras with detachable lenses are prohibited.
There will be free public WiFi zones available throughout the festival. Exact number and location of WiFi ports will be determined as the event gets closer.
Saturday, June 10th 11:00a.m. – 11:00pm
Sunday, June 11th 12:00pm – 9:30p.m.
Yes. We’ll have a wide variety of options for our veggie, vegan, and gluten-free friends.
Yes. We will have multiple water stations throughout the festival. We also encourage you to bring an empty plastic water bottle to the festival.
Bottled water will also be available for sale.
Yes! Your festival pass and accompanied wristband will allow exit and re-entry to the festival throughout the weekend.
Laurel School’s Butler Campus is located at 7420 Fairmount Road, Russell Township, Ohio 44072. The campus is east of County Line Road and west of Caves Road in Geauga County.
Parking is available at the following locations. Shuttles will run to and from the event site.
Ursuline College
2550 Lander Rd
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
West Geauga High School
13401 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
Gilmour Academy (VIP Parking)
34001 Cedar Rd
Gates Mills, OH 44040
- Exit and re-entry
- Mobile phones and chargers
- Sunscreen
- Empty, refillable plastic bottles
- Small blankets
- Bug spray
- Baby strollers
- Hula hoops
- Selfie sticks
- Cash and credit/debit cards
- Low-sitting, short-legged chairs which are less than 9 in. from the ground
- NO outside food or beverage items
- NO outside alcohol or flasks
- NO ice or ice packs
- NO coolers
- NO cigarettes (the Butler Campus is a smoke-free environment)
- NO glass containers
- NO illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia
- NO totems, rage sticks or flags over 12 ft tall are permitted. Any of these items that are deemed unsafe or inappropriate, or are being used for purposes other than intended, may be confiscated on site at our discretion.
- NO illegal or unauthorized vending
- NO knives or weapons of any kind
- NO slingshots
- NO animals or pets (service animals are permitted)
- NO flammable lanterns or fire of any kind
- NO fireworks or any type of explosives
- NO skateboards, scooters or personalized motor vehicles
- NO bicycles inside the festival
- NO wagons or carts of any type, other than strollers
- NO outside cans or cups
- NO professional cameras (indicated by a detachable lens)
- NO professional video or audio recording devices
- NO lasers or pointers
- NO chains, chain wallets or spike jewelry
- NO instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers
- NO soliciting
- NO metal aerosol containers including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug repellent, or spray paint (non-flammable are permitted)
- NO drones or UAV’s (unmanned aerial vehicle)
- NO foldable chairs that sit higher than 9 in. from the ground
*All items are subject to search and the Prohibited Items List is subject to change
For a full list of FAQs and ALL the info you need to know – check out LaureLive’s main website.