Thieves Steal $980 From Des!

Thank goodness for Fraud Alert! I received a text message from my bank asking if I was attempting to charge $985 at VENMO. I immediately texted back NO! Then I called the bank.

Unfortunately, the thief was able to get $980 then attempted another transaction for $985, $750, $600, and a few others. Everything after the $980 was blocked, and the bank told me that since I responded so quickly, they MAY be able to stop the thief from gaining access to the $980. I will get the money back, but it will take a few weeks.

So how did this happen? The woman at the bank told me they can get the information from online banking (I don’t use this), or from a merchant transaction.

Here’s where I think it happened – I went to a new local hangout and bought my coworkers and I a drink. I used my credit card – their credit system wasn’t working properly and they had to use the old fashioned credit card machine – the one where they make a carbon copy of your card – I don’t know this for certain, but I don’t use this card that often, and since there is an actual paper with my information on it, that’s the only thing I can think of.

I’m going to call the bank this morning and let them know to check out this transaction and see if any other people who used their cards there had their information stolen as well. Again, I don’t know that this is where it happened, but I can’t think of anywhere else I used the card.

So what is VENMO?

From Wikipedia ” Venmo is a mobile payment service owned by PayPal. It allows users to transfer money between one another using a mobile phone app or web interface. It handled $7.5 billion in transactions in 2015, and nearly $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2016. Cash transfers using Venmo are not considered instantaneous and can be canceled after an initial transfer is sent. These transfers can take one to several days to transfer. The Better Business Bureau reports some scammers exploit this on Craigslist and other services.” You can learn more here.