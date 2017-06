For today’s What’s App Wednesday, first up is the Sephora app!

The best thing about this app? You can see which makeup products look best on you! Turn the camera around for a selfie and pick the filters.

Seriously, how awesome is that?!

Check it out HERE.

OH and we can’t forget Tim’s What’s App, Drinks Free! It’s an app that makes drinks recipes really easy to follow for you.

You can check that out HERE.