We’ve been talking about food service/health code violations in restaurants this week, now let’s talk about our dogs. We love our dogs and in an ideal world we would be able to take them everywhere with us – I would love to have my dogs at work with me.

Many of my friends take their dogs to the ‘dog friendly’ restaurants and sit on the patio with their pets while enjoying a drink, lunch, or dinner. Not so fast. The Cuyahoga Count Board of Health says it’s illegal to take your dog to a restaurant.

“So technically, anywhere on the premises of a licensed facility, including the outdoor areas, animals are prohibited,” said Suzanne Krippel of the Food Protection Unit at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. Read the full story here.