Frank Ocean Appears in Nike’s Short Film ‘The Hero’s Journey’

By Abby Hassler

Frank Ocean makes a short appearance in NikeCraft’s new 38-minute film, The Hero’s Journey.

Related: Listen to Frank Ocean’s New Track ‘RAF’

Directed by Tom Sachs, Ocean appears as himself in a singular shot and is credited as “Studio Master, Inspiration.”

The film is set to screen at Sachs’ Space Camp event in New York City today (June 8). Sachs previously collaborated with Ocean for the artist’s visual album Endless and the Boys Don’t Cry magazine, earning him a “special thanks” from Ocean.

Fans can watch the entire film here (Ocean appears at the 35-minute mark).