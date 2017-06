While Britney Spears may be a pop superstar, she isn’t exactly know for having stellar pipes like say Celine Dion or Mariah Carey. Britney’s music has often contained a lot of AutoTune, which lead most people to believe she needed a lot of help with her vocals.

Well, in case you missed it, audio leaked online this week, allegedly of Britney singing “Toxic” without any AutoTune help. And guess what? It wasn’t all that bad.